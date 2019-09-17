Oppo A1k, Oppo F11 Price Cut In India; Get Up To Rs. 2,000 Off News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In a recent move, two Oppo smartphones have likely received a price cut in India. The Oppo A1k has received a price cut of Rs. 500 while the Oppo F11 has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000. This price cut information comes within days after the launch of the Oppo A9 2020 and Oppo A5 2020, affordable smartphones with quad rear cameras and a 5000mAh battery.

Oppo A1k Price Cut In India

As per listings on online retailers Amazon and Flipkart, Oppo A1k is now priced at Rs. 7,490, notes Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. It was launched in April last year for Rs. 8,490 in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. This Oppo smartphone received Rs. 500 price cut in June and now it seems to have got another price cut of Rs. 500.

Oppo F11 Price Cut In India

As mentioned above, the Oppo F11 has also received a price, claims the same source. The variant of the Oppo F11 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space was previously available for Rs. 16,990. Now, it seems to have received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking it down to Rs. 14,990. This smartphone was launched in India earlier this year for Rs. 19,990. After a price cut in August, the device was available for Rs. 16,990.

What We Think

Given that the company has launched two new affordable smartphones - Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A9 2020 in India a few days back, we believe that the company has slashed the cost of the old devices to lure potential buyers. Notably, the latest offerings are quad-camera devices that are priced in the affordable market segment. These Oppo smartphones use an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Oppo has been launching entry-level and mid-range smartphones with advanced features and innovative aspects in recent years. And, there are many buyers who prefer these offerings due to the value they get for the money they pay. Even the phones that have received a price cut might attract buyers looking for affordable devices as these have received up to Rs. 2,000 discount.

Best Mobiles in India