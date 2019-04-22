Oppo A1k with 4000mAh battery to be priced at Rs. 7,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo A1k price details revealed!

Following the launch of the Oppo A5s, the company is all set to add another affordable smartphone to its product portfolio. Earlier today, we came across a report that the Oppo A1k will be launched soon in India and will be priced under Rs. 10,000. Now, we have further details regarding this upcoming smartphone.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing retail sources, the alleged Oppo A1k will be priced at Rs. 7,990. This entry-level smartphone will arrive with 32GB storage space and a capacious 4000mAh battery.

Oppo A1k specifications

The Oppo A1k will feature a waterdrop-style notch display and a single rear camera paired with dual-tone LED flash. The smartphone appears to flaunt a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock as well for authentication purposes. Being an entry-level smartphone, it will also arrive with a microSD card slot for expandable storage space.

Recently, a yet-to-be-announced Oppo smartphone cleared the NBTC certification. And, this one is suggested to be the A1k. The smartphone appears to feature a 6-inch display with a HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the device appears to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 but there is no word regarding the RAM capacity.

The alleged Oppo A1k run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It appears to measure 154.4 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm in dimension and weigh around 165 grams. Lastly, the certification database claims that it might be launched in two colors - Red and Black.

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of this upcoming Oppo smartphone. However, we can expect it to be launched next week for the alleged price point of Rs. 7,990. And, if it turns out to be true, then it will be one of the most affordable waterdrop notch smartphones to be launched in the country.