Oppo A1s Gets NBTC Nod – Waterdrop Notch And Dual Cameras Tipped

Oppo has apparently started working on its next A series smartphone. The alleged Oppo device spotted out in the wild is the Oppo A1s which will be a budget offering by the company. The Oppo A1s could come with some upgrades over the recently launched A1K smartphone. The device has cleared its certification which suggests an imminent launch.

Oppo A1s Clears NBTC Certification:

The Oppo A1s has cleared its certification from NBTC which is a mobile certification agency from Thailand. The smartphone has been listed with its model number along with various images which gives an insight into the design as well as some hardware.

The device has been listed with a model number CPH1925 on the NBTC certification website. The smartphone will feature a waterdrop style notched display similar to its sibling Oppo A1K. The display resolution is unknown, however, it is likely to offer a standard HD+ display.

The primary camera module at the rear-panel will have dual-lens setup, unlike the single camera on the Oppo A1K. The cameras can be seen stacked horizontally at the back accompanied by an LED flash to assist in low-light imaging. The images shared on the NTBC website does not show any fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear panel. This means that there could be a Face Unlock feature available for added security on the device.

Additionally, the smartphone has also cleared its certification from other mobile authentication agencies such as Wi-FI Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, and EEC. With the smartphone clearing the certification from various platforms, we can expect a launch in the coming months. However, nothing specific about the launch date can be confirmed at the moment.

Going by the previous leaks, the Oppo A1s is tipped to ship with an octa-core MediaTek chipset clocking at 2.0GHz. Considering this will be a budget device, the smartphone might use a MediaTek Helio P22 or P35 SoC.

The device is further said to feature an HD+ display measuring 6.1-inches in size. A 4,000mAh battery will keep the lights on. This suggests a longer battery backup with a single charge.

What Do We Think Of The Oppo A1s?

The complete renders of the Oppo A1s are still under the wraps and it remains to be seen what primary features it will offer. The specifications of the Oppo A1s revealed by the NBTC, EEC, and Wi-Fi Alliance and other certification agencies suggest a noticeable upgrade over the Oppo A1K and the standard Oppo A1 smartphones.

The leaked renders have pointed at the modern features which can be seen on most of the budget smartphones in the market. You get a dual-lens camera setup, HD+ display, and a big battery unit. It is primarily the pricing which will decide the success of this smartphone.

