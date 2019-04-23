ENGLISH

    Oppo A1k officially launched in Russia for Rs 10,990

    Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo A1k

    By
    |

    There were several rumors that Oppo would launch the budget Oppo A1k smartphone in India for Rs 7,990. Now, before the official launch in India, Oppo has unveiled the Oppo A1k in Russia.

    Oppo A1k officially launched in Russia for Rs 10,990

     

    The main highlight of the Oppo A1k is the design, which makes it look like a well built mid-tier smartphone rather than an entry-level smartphone, which actually is. The Oppo A1k is also one of the most affordable smartphones from the company with a water-drop notch display.

    Oppo A1k price and availability

    The Oppo A1k will be available in Russia in Black, and Red colors 9,990 Rubles or Rs 10,990, and the smartphone is expected to launch in India in the coming days with much affordable price tag. As of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch of the Oppo A1k in India, except some third party leaks.

    Oppo A1k specifications

    The device has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC, which is the same chipset that powers the Realme C2, which was recently launched in India, for a starting price of Rs 5,999.

    The smartphone comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 256 GB and a dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

    There is an 8 MP primary camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture with a 5 MP selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. Like most of the budget smartphones, there is a dedicated 3.5mm headphone. With respect to connectivity, the Oppo A1k supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2.

    There is a big 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port. The Oppo A1k runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

     

    Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
