Oppo A9x goes official with 48MP primary rear camera and dewdrop notch display

It recently came into light that Oppo is working on a new mid-range smartphone. The suggested device was the Oppo A9x which was spotted over the web via leaks recently. Now, the company has officially announced the A9x smartphone in its home country China. Among the primary highlights of the device are a waterdrop notch display and a dual-lens rear camera setup with a massive 48MP camera sensor.

Oppo A9x hardware and software:

Coming to the internals, the latest Oppo entrant in the 'A' series makes use of a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The same has been suggested by a recent leak. The smartphone has been launched the device in a single configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB of native storage space. The software includes an Android Pie OS topped with ColorOS 6.0 UI.

The Oppo A9x flaunts a 6.5-inch display that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display features a dewdrop style notch on top and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top for protection against scratches.

In the optics department, the waterdrop notch at the front packs a 16MP camera sensor with an f/2.p aperture for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP (f/1.7) primary 6P lens with a 5MP depth sensor. For backup, there is a big 4,020mAh battery with VOOC flash charge support.

Oppo has launched the device with a price label of CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,120 approx) in China. It features a gradient design pattern and is available in two color options- Meteorite Black and Ice Jade White colors. It is currently unknown as to when this device will be launched in the global markets including India. However, we will keep you posted with all the latest information on the availability of Oppo A9x in India.

