ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo A9x leaked renders suggests 48MP primary camera and more

    Oppo A9x will flaunt a big 6.53-inch display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

    By
    |

    The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is working on a new mid-range smartphone. The upcoming smartphone spotted via leaks over the web is called as the A9x. The smartphone seems to be an upgraded version of the Oppo A9 which is another mid-range smartphone launched earlier in April this year. The Oppo A9x latest leak reveals the primary specifications of the device along with its design.

    Oppo A9x leaked renders suggests 48MP primary camera and more

     

    Going by the recent leaks, Oppo will launch the A9x smartphone next week in its home town China. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the Meteorite Black color option. The Oppo A9x leak indicates a similar set of hardware as the A9 with the primary difference being in the rear camera sensor. Let's have a look at the specifications and features suggested online.

    Starting with the display, the Oppo A9x will flaunt a big 6.53-inch display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display will offer a Full HD+ resolution and will feature a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera. The notch will pack a 16MP camera for selfies and video chats. The front camera will be AI-backed to enhance the quality of selfie.

    The primary rear camera setup will comprise of dual-lenses with one 48MP sensor which will use 4-in-1 pixel binning technology and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. At its core, the Oppo A9x will make use of a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which clocks at 2.1GHz.

    In the software department, the device will make use of Android Pie firmware with ColorOS 6 UI. The device will also support GameBoost 2.0 mode for a powerful gaming experience. Backing up the unit will be a 4,020mAh battery which will come with 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support.

    Oppo is yet to announce the official launch date of the smartphone. It is also unknown as to when this smartphone will be launched in India and at what price range it will be available. We will keep you informed with all the latest information on the same, so, stay tuned with us.

    via

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue