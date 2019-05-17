Oppo A9x leaked renders suggests 48MP primary camera and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Oppo A9x will flaunt a big 6.53-inch display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is working on a new mid-range smartphone. The upcoming smartphone spotted via leaks over the web is called as the A9x. The smartphone seems to be an upgraded version of the Oppo A9 which is another mid-range smartphone launched earlier in April this year. The Oppo A9x latest leak reveals the primary specifications of the device along with its design.

Going by the recent leaks, Oppo will launch the A9x smartphone next week in its home town China. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the Meteorite Black color option. The Oppo A9x leak indicates a similar set of hardware as the A9 with the primary difference being in the rear camera sensor. Let's have a look at the specifications and features suggested online.

Starting with the display, the Oppo A9x will flaunt a big 6.53-inch display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display will offer a Full HD+ resolution and will feature a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera. The notch will pack a 16MP camera for selfies and video chats. The front camera will be AI-backed to enhance the quality of selfie.

The primary rear camera setup will comprise of dual-lenses with one 48MP sensor which will use 4-in-1 pixel binning technology and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. At its core, the Oppo A9x will make use of a MediaTek Helio P70 processor which clocks at 2.1GHz.

In the software department, the device will make use of Android Pie firmware with ColorOS 6 UI. The device will also support GameBoost 2.0 mode for a powerful gaming experience. Backing up the unit will be a 4,020mAh battery which will come with 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support.

Oppo is yet to announce the official launch date of the smartphone. It is also unknown as to when this smartphone will be launched in India and at what price range it will be available. We will keep you informed with all the latest information on the same, so, stay tuned with us.

