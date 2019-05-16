Oppo K3 with elevating selfie camera to go official on May 23 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Oppo K3 will be first launched in the Chinese market.

Oppo is gearing up to bring another mid-range smartphone in the market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Oppo K3 smartphone which will come with some mid-range specifications such as a Snapdragon 710 processor, a big 6.5-inch display and others. Now, the company has revealed the official launch date of the K3 smartphone.

The Oppo K3 is a successor to the popular Oppo K1 mid-range smartphone. The latest device in the K series will come with some upgraded features than the K1. A new teaser shared on the Chinese website Weibo reveals the launch date of the device. The company has announced a May 23 launch date of the Oppo K3 smartphone. The device will be initially launched in the Chinese market. As of now, the device's availability in the Indian as well as the other markets is still under the wraps.

Oppo K3 expected specifications and features:

The Oppo K3 comes with 161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm dimensions and weighs around 191 grams. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset under the hood. The processor onboard will be combined with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. The device is said to offer an onboard storage space of 128GB which one can expand using a microSD card. It will make use of Android Pie firmware with ColorOS 6.0 user interface.

In terms of display, the device will flaunt a 6.3-inch display that will have a FHD+ resolution. The display will feature minimal bezels around the display and will not have any notch up front. The Oppo K3 will follow the latest trend of pop-up selfie camera design.

For imaging, the device will sport a dual-lens setup at the rear panel. The primary camera setup on the rear of the device is said to come with a 16MP main RGB lens and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. The rear camera will support 4K video recording, slow-mo videos, and panorama amongst other shooting features. The elevating selfie camera is tipped to pack a 16MP lens for video chats and selfies. There will be a 3,700mAh Li-Ion battery which will support 20W VOOC flash charge.

