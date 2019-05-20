Oppo Reno series to be Flipkart exclusive in India; slated to launch on May 28 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Oppo is expected to launch the standard Reno and the Reno 10x zoom model in India.

Back in April, Oppo officially announced its premium Reno smartphone lineup. The latest flagship smartphone series by the company has three different models including Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Reno 10x Zoom 5G and a standard Reno variant. Recently, the company announced the launch date of the device in India. Now, some latest reports share information on the platform where it will be available for purchase.

The Oppo Reno series is scheduled to launch on May 28 in the Indian market. Following its official launch, the smartphone will be made available for purchase on the Indian e-commerce store Flipkart. Just ahead of the May 28 launch, the Oppo Reno has been listed on a Flipkart page which has a tagline "Home of Flagships".

The Oppo Reno page on Flipkart does not reveal any specific details on the pricing as well as the variant which will be launched in India. However, it is speculated that the company might bring the standard Reno and the Reno 10x zoom in the country.

Just to recap, the Oppo Reno 10x zoom variant comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The display offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top for screen protection.

The triple-lens rear camera module packs a triple-lens setup with a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/3.0) lens and an 8MP additional sensor with LED flash. For selfies and video calling, the device sports a 16MP (f/2.0) front camera with a shark-fin pop-up design.

It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Sadly, the device does not support an external memory card to expand the onboard storage. The device will ship with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 UI. A 4,065mAh battery keeps everything in check and is backed by VOOV Quick Charging support.

via