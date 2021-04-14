Oppo A35 With 13MP Triple Camera, Helio P35 SoC Officially Announced; Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has added a new budget smartphone to its portfolio called the A35. The device has been announced in China as the rebranded version of the Oppo A15s. The highlights of the new entry-level handset include the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, an IPS LCD display, and a triple-lens rear camera setup.

Oppo A35 Specifications And Features

The Oppo A35 has been launched with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display that supports 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The display comes has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits peak brightness, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

At the rear, the Oppo A35 has a square-shaped camera module comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Oppo has used the same MediaTek Helio P35 processor as the A15s. The chipset is accompanied by 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device also features external microSD card support.

The Oppo A35 will be shipping with the Android 11 OS and will have the Color OS 7.2 interface on top. The smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The connectivity options on this handset include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handset features a standard microUSB port and packs a 4,230 mAh battery unit. It has standard 10W charging support. The company hasn't made any changes compared to the A15s which was launched in India last year.

Therefore, it is highly unlikely for this device to debut in India.

Oppo has undeniably been aggressive with product launches in its affordable 'A' series and we have seen multiple new launches in the last few months. This trend will likely continue and we might get to see more 5G offerings in this segment as well.

Oppo A35 Price And Sale

The Oppo A35's official pricing isn't out yet. However, it would be safe to assume the pricing to be on the lower end of the spectrum. The sales are expected to start soon in China. The smartphone will be available in three different colours including Mist Sea Blue, Glass Black, and Ice Hade White.

