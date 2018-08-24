Oppo A5 with Snaopdragon 450 and notch launched in India at Rs 14,990

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is not ready to stop any point of time. The company has expanded its product lineup in India with yet another budget phone launch. The company has introduced Oppo A5 smartphone with dual camera setup and a notch like iPhone X. Oppo has launched the same phone in China last month and now it finally arrives in the Indian smartphone market.

The Oppo A5 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990 in the Indian market, it will be available for purchase across all the offline stores of the country in two color options blue and Rose gold.

Oppo A5 specifications

The Oppo A5 flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display with the resolution of 720x1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The 2.5D curved glass display is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Soc paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports dual camera setup with the combination of the 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 2MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling. It comes with AI Beauty Technology 2.0 support which claims to recognise 296 facial points.

In terms of connectivity, the handset offers 4G, VoLTE, 3G, Wi-FI, Bluetooth and GPS. Design wise, the smartphone comes with a diamond finish rear back which looks very premium. The smartphone is fueled by a 4320mAh non-removable battery.

According to the company, the smartphone is capable of delivering 14 hours of video playback and 11 hours of gaming with a single charge. The Oppo A5 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

Oppo has also launched Oppo F9 smartphone recently in India. The smartphone comes with the price tag of Rs 23,999. The USP of the smartphone is its notch design which is a water drop notch which only house selfie camera and VOOC flash charging support.