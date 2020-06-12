Oppo A52 Smartphone With Quad-Camera Module, Oppo Enco W11 Earbuds Announced

Oppo A52 Launch, Price

The Oppo A52 comes in multiple variants, however, the Chinese company has launched only a single variant for now. The Oppo A52 with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage is available for Rs. 16,990. Other variants include a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, which will be out soon. The first sale will begin on June 17 across online and offline stores.

Oppo A52 Features

The new Oppo A52 smartphone packs a 6.5-inch Full HD+ hole-punch display, with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Oppo, branded as one of the best camera smartphones, packs a quad-camera module on the Oppo A52. There a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

The punch-hole cutout on the display houses the 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Oppo A52 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box, with ColorOS 7.1 custom skin on top.

Some of the other features of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Oppo has included a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Users have two color choices for the Oppo A52: Twilight Black and Stream White.

Oppo Enco W11 Earbuds Launch, Features

As noted, Oppo also announced a pair of truly wireless earbuds alongside the Oppo A52. The company is yet to announce the price of the new earbuds and will likely begin the first sale on June 17, along with the new smartphone. The earbuds ship with a charging case with a Type-C port; offering up to five hours of listening time. With the charging case, the Oppo notes the Enco W11 can deliver up to 20 hours of playback.

Going into the features, the new earbuds feature a bean-shaped in-ear design, which Oppo claims to provide a secure and comfortable user experience. Oppo has included bass and an immersive sound experience; there's also an 8mm dynamic driver with a titanium-plated diaphragm. The Oppo Enco W11 comes with an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance.