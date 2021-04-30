Oppo A53 Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 2,500: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo A53, the revamped version of the Oppo A53, made its debut in the country last year. Now, a report by 91mobiles has revealed that the budget handset has received a price cut of up to Rs. 2,500. However, its only applicable for offline retail stores as the phone is currently listed on the e-commerce platforms with the original price tag.

To recall, the Oppo A53 was launched in two storage configurations and the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was selling at Rs. 15,490.

Oppo A53 New Price

Now, the base model of the Oppo A53 can be purchased at Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 12,990 for the high-end model. Further, the Oppo A53 is available in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue color options.

Oppo A53: Features

The key highlight of the Oppo A53 is its 90Hz display. Besides, the phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device gets its power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM. It has 128GB of default storage that supports a microSD card for additional storage expansion.

Moreover, it runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, the handset offers a 16MP front shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and videos.

Furthermore, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers. Lastly, it also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Oppo A53: Should You Buy?

The Oppo A53 would definitely be a good choice with all the useful features in this price range. However, it skips 5G connectivity which might be a drawback for the handset. Even the brand has recently announced another budget handset named the Oppo A53s in the country starting at Rs. 14,990; however, it does support 5G connectivity.

