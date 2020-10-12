Oppo A53s To Launch On October 13: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After launching the Oppo A53, Oppo seems all set to introduce another handset called the Oppo A53s. Recently, Amazon Germany listing revealed the price, launch date, and features of the upcoming Oppo A53s. As per the listing, the launch will take place on October 13.

The listing features of the Oppo A53s are similar to the Oppo A53 which made its debut in India August. Talking about the pricing, the upcoming Oppo A53s is listed with a price tag of EUR 189 (around Rs. 16,400). The handset is already up for pre-orders in the Electric Black and Fancy Blue color options.

Oppo A53s Details

As per Amazon Germany listing, the Oppo A53s will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design. It will also offer an HD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 460 will handle the processing on the Oppo A53s. However, the listing doesn't reveal the RAM variant and it is listed with 128GB internal storage.

There will be a 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. For imaging, it will also offer a rectangle-shaped triple camera like the Oppo A53. The camera module will be accompanied by a 13MP main lens, two 2MP macro, and depth sensors. The handset is listed with a 16MP front camera. Lastly, it will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Considering the listing price details, the handset will offer decent features including a battery, 90Hz refresh rate display. Additionally, Oppo has another smartphone called the Oppo A73 5G in its store. As per tipster Sudhanshu, the Oppo A73 5G will be offered in black and neon colors, and the price will start at EUR 299 (around Rs. 25,900).

The handset already has gone official last week in Tunisia and the features will include the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, triple rear camera, 4,040 mAh battery.

