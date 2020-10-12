Just In
- 17 min ago Did You Know COVID-19 Virus Can Stay This Long On Your Smartphone? Check Out!
-
- 37 min ago Redmi Mobiles Special Offers And Discounts During Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2020
- 1 hr ago Infinix To Launch Snokor iRocker Gods Earbuds For Rs. 1,999
- 1 hr ago Itel Launches Smart LED TV Range In India; Price Starts At Rs. 8,999
Don't Miss
- News Rs 12,000 crore interest free loan to states for capital projects announced by Sitharaman
- Sports IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders express surprise as Sunil Narine gets reported for suspected bowling action
- Lifestyle Nora Fatehi Is An Absolute Stunner In Her White Fringe Gown; Here’s How Much It Costs!
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Teases Ayushmann And Tahira For Making Out In Cinema While Watching His Movies
- Finance Nifty Settles Below 12000 Even After FM Doles Out Rs. 73K Cr Demand Booster Package
- Automobiles TVS Apache Global Sales Milestone Achieved: Registers 4 Million Units of Sales Since Introduction
- Education NEET Final Answer Key 2020: How To Check NEET Answer Key Official 2020
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In October
Oppo A53s To Launch On October 13: Expected Price, Features
After launching the Oppo A53, Oppo seems all set to introduce another handset called the Oppo A53s. Recently, Amazon Germany listing revealed the price, launch date, and features of the upcoming Oppo A53s. As per the listing, the launch will take place on October 13.
The listing features of the Oppo A53s are similar to the Oppo A53 which made its debut in India August. Talking about the pricing, the upcoming Oppo A53s is listed with a price tag of EUR 189 (around Rs. 16,400). The handset is already up for pre-orders in the Electric Black and Fancy Blue color options.
Oppo A53s Details
As per Amazon Germany listing, the Oppo A53s will sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design. It will also offer an HD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 460 will handle the processing on the Oppo A53s. However, the listing doesn't reveal the RAM variant and it is listed with 128GB internal storage.
There will be a 5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. For imaging, it will also offer a rectangle-shaped triple camera like the Oppo A53. The camera module will be accompanied by a 13MP main lens, two 2MP macro, and depth sensors. The handset is listed with a 16MP front camera. Lastly, it will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Considering the listing price details, the handset will offer decent features including a battery, 90Hz refresh rate display. Additionally, Oppo has another smartphone called the Oppo A73 5G in its store. As per tipster Sudhanshu, the Oppo A73 5G will be offered in black and neon colors, and the price will start at EUR 299 (around Rs. 25,900).
The handset already has gone official last week in Tunisia and the features will include the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, triple rear camera, 4,040 mAh battery.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,290
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,998
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,998
-
47,500
-
21,999
-
15,490
-
3,500
-
3,151
-
15,700
-
9,999
-
16,999
-
15,999
-
18,999
-
24,030