Oppo A73 5G Renders Reveal Design, Complete Specs Hinted
Oppo A73 5G is one of the upcoming smartphones that is making the rounds on the internet. Almost all the details of this smartphone including its complete specifications and renders have already emerged online ahead of its launch. Now, the high-quality renders of this upcoming Oppo smartphone have appeared on the web.
A tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the first look of the Oppo A73 5G in the form of high-quality renders. For the uninitiated, the Oppo A73 4G variant was launched in Tunisia a few days back and its specifications were tipped by a well-known tipster Sudhanshu.
Oppo A73 5G Renders Leak
Going by the freshly leaked renders, the Oppo A73 5G appears to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the display instead of a waterdrop notch as on the 4G variant that went official recently. And, there seems to be a power button at the right edge that is believed to double as the fingerprint sensor and a volume button at the left edge. While it is believed to arrive in a Black color variant, there could be other color options as well.
Oppo A73 5G Specifications
As per the tipster as mentioned above, the Oppo A73 5G is likely to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under its hood, the smartphone could equip an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.2 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
When it comes to the camera department, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is likely to flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The other goodies that are expected include an 8MP selfie camera sensor, a 4040mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and standard connectivity aspects such as dual-SIM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC and a USB Type-C port.
