Oppo A73 With Snapdragon 662 SoC Spotted At Official Website: Is It Launching Soon?

Oppo was rumoured to be working on two new 'A' series smartphones last month dubbed A73 and the A53. The former is confirmed to be under development by the company itself. The Oppo A73 is listed on Oppo's official website in Tunisia. Thanks to the listing, we get details on the majority of the features as well as the design of the upcoming affordable smartphone.

Oppo A73 Design And Key Feature Officially Confirmed

Going by the image shared on Oppo's website, the upcoming smartphone will feature a leather-textured rear surface which we haven't seen for a while on any of the budget and mid-range smartphone. The device will have a slim profile with 7.45mm thickness. It will weigh around 163 grams. It will be launched in two different shades including Navy Blue and Classic Silver.

The smartphone can be seen sporting a quad-camera setup which will be placed inside a square-shaped module. Speaking of the camera specifications, the rear camera setup will comprise a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The handset will also have a pair of 2MP sensors functioning as mono and a macro sensor.

The Oppo A73 will arrive with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will offer a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and have the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device will feature a U-shaped notch with a 16MP selfie camera.

The official listing suggests the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mid-range processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The listing also confirms Android 10 OS which will be topped with Color OS 7.2 UI. Also, the listing reveals 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The upcoming Oppo smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. There will be a 4,015 mAh battery which will come with 30W VOOC flash charge support. Oppo hasn't confirmed if it plans to launch this device in India and other markets in the coming months.

