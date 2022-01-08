Oppo A54 Gets Price Cut In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In the past few months, several companies increased the pricing of their smartphones and other offerings due to supply chain issues. One of the brands that resorted to this solution is Oppo. Among its offerings, even the mid-range Oppo A54 received a price hike. Now, the company appears to have once again reduced the cost of this smartphone, thereby making it lucrative for potential buyers.

The Oppo A54 has received a price cut in the country. As per a report by 91Mobiles citing retail sources, the Oppo A54 appears to be priced starting from Rs. 13,990 for the entry-level variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Let's take a look at the discounted pricing from here.

Oppo A54 Price Cut In India

The report reveals that the base variant of the Oppo A54 featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that was priced at Rs. 14,990 is now available for Rs. 13,990 after a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Likewise, the mid variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space is now priced at Rs. 14,990 instead of its earlier pricing of Rs. 15,990. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space is available for Rs. 15,990 instead of its earlier pricing of Rs. 16,990.

Besides the price cut of Rs. 1,000 from Oppo, the company has teamed up with bank partners to provide a cashback of 5 percent. Eventually, buyers using a card from ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, or Bank of Baroda will get the 5 percent cashback.

Oppo A54 Specifications

To recap, the Oppo A54 has been launched with a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage space alongside expandable storage support.

For imaging, the Oppo smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP secondary and 2MP tertiary sensors. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery powers the Oppo A54 from within alongside 18W fast charging.

