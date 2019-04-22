Oppo A5s officially launched in India with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 4230mAh battery News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Oppo A5s carries a price tag of Rs 9,990 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM.

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched a new affordable smartphone in the Indian market. The company has launched A5s budget smartphone with a waterdrop notch display and a textured mirror-finish rear panel. The latest budget smartphone by Oppo is priced under sub Rs 10K price segment and will be competing against the popular smartphones in this segment such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy A10 and Realme 3, etc.

Oppo A5s hardware and software:

Starting with the display, the latest Oppo entrant packs an LCD display measuring 6.2-inches in size. The display comes with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels which is common in the budget segment. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and features a dewdrop notch in top to accommodate the front camera.

The notch up front packs an 8MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling. The front camera has an aperture of f/2.0. The primary rear camera setup of the device comes with a 13MP main sensor which is paired with a 2MP lens for depth mapping.

At its core, the Oppo A5s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor based on 12nm architecture. The processor clocks at 2.3GHz. The device comes in dual RAM and storage configuration including a 2GB/32GB variant and a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. As with most of the Android smartphones available in the market, the Oppo A5s also has the option to expand the internal storage via a microSD card slot.

The connectivity aspect of the device includes support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G VoLTE. The Oppo A5s comes with a dual SIM card slot. The smartphone will ship with old Android 8.1 Oreo OS topped with ColorOS 5.2.1 UI. Completing the specification sheet is a 4,230mAh battery unit.

As for the pricing, the smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 9,990 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM. The device can be purchased in India both at the online as well as offline retail stores. The company is yet to announce the pricing of A5s smartphone with 4GB RAM. We will keep you updated on the same.

