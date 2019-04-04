Oppo A5s with 4,230mAh battery to go official in India this month for Rs 15,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Oppo A5s is a budget smartphone which makes use of a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

Oppo A5s, the new affordable smartphone by the Chinese smartphone brand Oppo is coming to the Indian market this month. The company had announced this smartphone earlier in March in its hometown and at the time of its announcement, it was not known when this smartphone will be available in the Indian market. Now, the latest development suggests that we might see the Oppo A5s in the market this month itself.

As per some information shared by the retail chain sources, Oppo is gearing up to bring the latest entry in it's 'A' smartphone lineup in the country. The Oppo A5s smartphone is set to launch this month, i.e, April 2019 for a price tag of Rs 15,000. The smartphone will be up for sale both on the online as well as offline retail stores. However, it is currently not known whether it will be exclusive to any e-commerce platform such as Amazon or Flipkart.

Oppo A5s hardware and specifications:

Coming to the internals, the Oppo A5s is a budget smartphone which makes use of a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The smartphone comes in triple RAM and dual storage configurations to choose from. There is 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM option which is paired with either 32GB or 64GB of native storage. The onboard storage is expandable via microSD card slot to up to 256GB.

The display measures 6.2-inches in size and is an in-cell panel with HD+. There is a dewdrop notch on top for the front camera. In terms of photography, there is a dual-lens setup at the rear panel which has a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, you get an 8MP selfie snapper which is also used for video calling. To round of the spec sheet, there is a 4,230mAh battery unit at its core.

