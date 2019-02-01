ENGLISH

Oppo A7 with 3GB RAM gets a price cut, now available for Rs. 13,990

oppo, oppo a7, news, smartphones, price drop

By

    Oppo A7 with 4GB RAM variant was launched in India in November last year for Rs. 16,990. Following the same, the company brought the low-end variant with 3GB RAM for a relatively lower price tag of Rs. 14,990. Now, it looks like the base variant of the device has received a price cut taking its cost further down.

    Oppo A7 with 3GB RAM gets a price cut, now available for Rs. 13,990

     

    Well, the Oppo A7 with 3GB RAM has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking its cost down from Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 13,990. This new pricing is also said to be reflected across all the sales channels. Notably, it is also reflected on Flipkart while Paytm Mall and Amazon are yet to list the device at the new pricing. At this affordable pricing, this smartphone brings in many notable aspects such as dual cameras at its rear, a waterdrop drop and a capacious 4230mAh battery.

    Oppo A7 specifications

    To recap on its technical specifications, the Oppo smartphone adorns a 6.2-inch FullView 2.5D curved glass display with a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has a waterdrop notch housing only the selfie camera. Eventually, the device features a high screen-to-body ratio.

    Under its hood, it makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC based on the 14nm process and clocked at 1.8GHz. This processor is paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage.

    For imaging, this device comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. Up front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped by ColorOS 5.2, this smartphone from the Chinese brand supports dedicated dual SIM slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB OTG and other standard aspects. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4230mAh battery powering the smartphone. When it comes to the design, the smartphone features a unique pattern at its back.

     

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
