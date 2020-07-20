Oppo A72 5G With Dimensity 720 Processor Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is working on a couple of smartphones with enhanced features. An unannounced Oppo smartphone with the model number PDYM20 has been doing rounds on various benchmark and listing sites. The rumored Oppo A72 5G smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench and reveals to pack the Dimensity 720 chipset.

The Oppo smartphone that appeared on Geekbench can be confirmed to be the Oppo A72 5G as the same device with the same model number appeared on TEENA recently. The Geekbench listing reveals a few new details about the upcoming smartphone, including its processor and RAM capacity.

Oppo A72 5G On Geekbench

The Geekbench listing for the Oppo A72 5G reveals the MediaTek's MT6853 chip to power the device. The MediaTek's MT6853 chip is the company's unannounced Dimensity 720 SoC, which can be referred to on the official site. The MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor comes with a base frequency of 2.0GHz.

Other details include 8GB RAM on the Oppo A72 5G. Previous reports had noted that the smartphone will likely have two more RAM choice, 4GB, and 6GB. The upcoming Oppo A72 5G will run Android 10 with the latest version of ColorOS custom skin on top.

Oppo A72 5G: Expected Features

As noted, the Oppo A72 5G was earlier spotted on the TEENA listing site. According to this, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout. The Oppo A72 5G will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For optics, Oppo is said to pack an 8MP selfie camera. At the back, there's likely a triple-camera module with 16MP + 8MP + 2MP shooters. Other details include a 4,040 mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support.

The TEENA listing also revealed that the Oppo A72 5G smartphone will ship in three RAM variants - 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, all paired with 128GB onboard storage. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is expected to be a mid-range smartphone with a budget price tag. For all we know, the Oppo A72 5G could take on upcoming devices like the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

