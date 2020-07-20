Samsung Galaxy M31s Appears On Amazon Listing; Launching On July 30 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy M31s has been doing rounds on the internet ahead of its launch. While the exact launch date of the smartphone was unknown, the Amazon India listing is live now, revealing the launch date. The Samsung Galaxy M31s will launch on June 30 at 12 PM in India. The dedicated microsite on Amazon also reveals a few specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Launch

Previously, it was speculated that the Samsung Galaxy M31s would launch later this month and would begin shipping from August 6. The Amazon India has put to rest these speculations by confirming the launch date for July 30 at 12 PM. The price and availability are expected to be revealed at the launch.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Features

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is expected to be a mid-range device and could be priced below Rs. 20,000. The Amazon India listing has furthered revealed a few key aspects of the smartphone, including the quad-camera module with a 64MP primary shooter. Samsung dubs the primary sensor as the 'Intelli-Camera', which could feature AI enhancements on the smartphone.

The 'Intelli-Camera' could also mean scene recognition enhancement. Another addition to the camera feature is the 'Single Take' feature on the Galaxy M31s, allowing users to click multiple shots and shoot videos with a single click.

Apart from the camera, Samsung has also teased the massive 6,000 mAh battery, which is now easily associated with the Samsung Galaxy M series. The smartphone will also have 25W fast charging support and offers a reverse charging feature. Other details of the Samsung Galaxy M31s listed on the Amazon India page include a 6.4-inch sAMOLED FHD+ display with an Infinity-O design.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: What To Expect

Previous reports had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M31s would draw power from the in-house Exynos 9611 processor, which is the same processor we saw on the Galaxy M30s and the Galaxy M31. It indicates that there won't be much change in the performance department. However, Samsung is bringing in a few upgrades in other departments like the optics and the battery, which might be the selling point for the Galaxy M31s.

