ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo A72 5G To Launch Soon: Everything We Know So Far

    By
    |

    Oppo seems to be working on a new 5G smartphone and is expected to debut soon. An Oppo smartphone with model number PDYM20 has been spotted in China Telecom's product library. As per the listing, the phone will launch later this month. The phone is said to come as Oppo A72 5G. The list further reveals the pricing details and specifications of the Oppo A72 5G. Rumor has it that the handset will come with a similar design to the Oppo A92s 5G which was launched in China in April.

    Oppo A72 5G To Launch Soon

     

    Oppo A72 5G Pricing Details & Specifications (Expected)

    According to the China Telecom listing, the Oppo A72 5G will come in three storage and three color variants such as Simple Black, Oxygen Purple, and Neon purple.

    The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage of the handset will come with a price tag of 1,699 Yuan (around Rs. 18,256), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at 1,799 Yuan (around Rs. 19,390).

    The top variant 8GB RAM + 128GB of the handset will carry a price tag of 1,999 Yuan (around Rs. 21,545). The prices may not be accurate because the company has not commented on the matter. So, better to take it as a hint.

    The device will ship with Android 10 OS along with the latest version of ColorOS. The Oppo A72 5G will be fuelled by a 4,040 mAh battery with an 18W rapid charger. For imaging, it will feature a 16MP main camera along with an 8MP selfie camera. The triple camera setup also includes an 8MP sensor and another 2MP camera. For security, the device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    Coming to the display design, the Oppo A72 5G will pack a 6.5-inches IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole design. The display expected to offer a resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. It measures 162.2 x 75 x 7.9mm dimensions and weighs 175 grams. The handset will get power from a 5G-ready MediaTek chipset that is listed as MT6853V.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo smartphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X