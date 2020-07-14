Just In
Oppo A72 5G To Launch Soon: Everything We Know So Far
Oppo seems to be working on a new 5G smartphone and is expected to debut soon. An Oppo smartphone with model number PDYM20 has been spotted in China Telecom's product library. As per the listing, the phone will launch later this month. The phone is said to come as Oppo A72 5G. The list further reveals the pricing details and specifications of the Oppo A72 5G. Rumor has it that the handset will come with a similar design to the Oppo A92s 5G which was launched in China in April.
Oppo A72 5G Pricing Details & Specifications (Expected)
According to the China Telecom listing, the Oppo A72 5G will come in three storage and three color variants such as Simple Black, Oxygen Purple, and Neon purple.
The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage of the handset will come with a price tag of 1,699 Yuan (around Rs. 18,256), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available at 1,799 Yuan (around Rs. 19,390).
The top variant 8GB RAM + 128GB of the handset will carry a price tag of 1,999 Yuan (around Rs. 21,545). The prices may not be accurate because the company has not commented on the matter. So, better to take it as a hint.
The device will ship with Android 10 OS along with the latest version of ColorOS. The Oppo A72 5G will be fuelled by a 4,040 mAh battery with an 18W rapid charger. For imaging, it will feature a 16MP main camera along with an 8MP selfie camera. The triple camera setup also includes an 8MP sensor and another 2MP camera. For security, the device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Coming to the display design, the Oppo A72 5G will pack a 6.5-inches IPS LCD screen with a punch-hole design. The display expected to offer a resolution of 1080 x 2,400 pixels. It measures 162.2 x 75 x 7.9mm dimensions and weighs 175 grams. The handset will get power from a 5G-ready MediaTek chipset that is listed as MT6853V.
