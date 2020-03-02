Just In
Oppo A9 2020 Gets Price Cut In India, Starts From Rs. 14,990
Oppo is highly anticipated to launch the Reno 3 Pro smartphone today in the country. In the meantime, the Oppo A9 2020 has received a price cut in India. Given that it is an already affordable smartphone, it becomes even more pocket-friendly to buy right now.
The price cut information on the Oppo A9 2020 has been revealed by the well-known Twitter-based tipster and Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri. However, it remains to be seen if the price cut will be applicable on both the online and offline channels as of now.
Oppo A9 2020 Price Cut
The Oppo A9 2020 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, which takes its pricing down to Rs. 14,990 instead of its previous price of Rs. 15,990 for the entry-level variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Likewise, the high-end model of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space has received a price cut taking it down to Rs. 17,490 right now.
Oppo A9 2020 Launch Price
When it comes to the launch pricing, the Oppo A9 2020 was launched in India in September 2020. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM was launched for Rs. 16,990. And, the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM was launched for Rs. 19,990.
Oppo A9 2020: Should You Buy?
Well, the Oppo A9 2020 has been launched with notable upgrades over its predecessor, the Oppo A9. It features a quad-camera setup at the rear comprising a 48MP primary Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8MP secondary 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth macro lens. The smartphone makes use of a 6.5-inch nano-waterdrop notch display with Gorilla Glass 3+ protection.
Under its hood, the Oppo smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 665 SoC chipset paired with 4GB/8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The other notable aspect of the Oppo A9 2020 includes an enormous 5000mAh battery along with a standard 10W charger and no fast-charging support.
Given that the Oppo A9 2020 that is loaded with upgrades has received a price cut, it is definitely a good buy for those who want a value for money offering at an affordable price point.
