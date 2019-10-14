Oppo A9 2020 Receives Rs. 1,000 Price Cut In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in September, Oppo A9 2020 was launched in India. In just a month of its launch, the device has received a price cut. Well, the 4GB RAM variant has received a price cut and is available on the online retailer Amazon India as well as the offline market.

Well, this is a permanent price cut on the 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A9 2020. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone has not received any price cut, claims a tweet by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom and is selling at Rs. 19,990, its launch price.

Oppo A9 2020 Price Cut

The Oppo A9 2020 4GB RAM launched for Rs. 16,990 and has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, which takes its cost down to Rs. 15,990. Notably, this is the first price cut that the smartphone received since its launch last month.

While the Amazon India listing of the Oppo smartphone is already reflecting the price cut, it is also available with no cost EMI, exchange discount, bank offers, and other discounts. The device is available in Spade Purple and Marine Green color options for buyers.

Oppo A9 2020 Specifications

Oppo A9 (2020) bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. At its core, the Oppo smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC based on the 11nm process with 4GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB storage space.

Oppo A9 (2020) features quad rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and EIS, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, a third 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and EIS. The other aspects of the Oppo smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a 5000mAh battery with support for reverse charging.

What We Think

If you are looking forward to buy a mid-range smartphone with decent specifications such as a capacious battery, quad cameras and more, then you opt for the Oppo A9 2020 as it is available at a lesser pricing this festive season.

