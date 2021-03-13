Oppo A94 5G, A54 5G Specs, Price Details Revealed; New Mid Rangers Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Find X3 series has been critically acclaimed for its top-notch design and camera performance. But Oppo isn't done just yet. It looks like the European market will be getting two new Oppo A series smartphones in the coming weeks. According to a tipster, the Oppo A94 5G and the Oppo A54 5G are all set to debut shortly.

Oppo A94 5G, A54 5G Pricing Tipped

The latest leaks come from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who had previously suggested the launch of the Oppo A94 and the A54. The tipster has now revealed the specifications and the pricing of both smartphones. If these reports are to be believed, the Oppo A94 5G will cost between EUR 300 to EUR 400 (between Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 34,500). for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the tipster suggests the Oppo A54 5G will be slightly cheaper for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The alleged smartphone could cost between EUR 200 to EUR 300 (between Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 26,000). In other words, we could expect to see two new Oppo smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in the coming days.

Oppo A94 5G Renders Leaked

Apparently, the Oppo A94 5G will flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the rumored Oppo A94 5G could draw power from the Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Like all new Oppo smartphones, this too would run Android 11 based on ColorOS 11.

For the cameras, the tipster suggests the Oppo A94 5G could include a quad-camera setup at the rear. A 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter could complete the camera setup.

Further, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will include dual SIM, NFC, microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.1, and other connectivity options. The Oppo A94 5G is also said to come in blue and black color options. It's tipped to weigh 1273 grams and measure 160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8mm.

Oppo A54 5G Specifications Revealed

On the other hand, the Oppo A54 details have also been revealed by the tipster, which seems like a slightly cheaper model. The rumored Oppo A54 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout. The Snapdragon 480 SoC would be powering the smartphone paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The upcoming Oppo A54 5G would include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor, with an additional 8MP selfie camera. The Oppo A54 5G is also tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It would run ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 and is expected to launch in purple and black color options.

The precise launch dates of these smartphones are still under wraps. From the looks of it, the Oppo A94 5G is the rebadged version of the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. The Oppo A54 5G looks like the rebranded model of the Oppo A93 5G that recently went live in China.

