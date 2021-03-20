Just In
Oppo A94 With MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Goes Offical; Price, Key Features
Oppo has launched a new smartphone in its budget-friendly 'A' smartphone lineup. The company has announced the device in Southeast Asia with the MediaTek Helio P95 processor. Its other highlight features include four rear cameras, an FHD+ AMOLED display, and Android 11 OS. Take a look at its features and pricing:
Oppo A94 Full Specifications
The Oppo A94 has been announced with an AMOLED display that measures 6.43-inches. The display supports 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and has a punch-hole placed on the top-left corner for the selfie snapper. The panel supports the 90Hz refresh rate and has an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The device is selfie oriented and has a 32MP camera for the same. Notably, its predecessor, i.e, Oppo A93 was also selfie-oriented. However, it offered a dual-lens selfie camera module unlike the single-lens snapper on the Oppo A94.
The primary camera module at the rear has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP camera with an f2.2 aperture. The camera setup also employs a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture for depth effects and macro shots.
The camera features dedicated night mode for low light photography, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) portrait, and panorama shooting modes. The cameras also support 4K and 1080p@30fps video recording, time-lapse, and slow-motion.
Coming to the processors, the Oppo A94 has been announced with the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. The Oppo A94 will be available with 128GB storage capacity and 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM. The device will boot on Android 11 OS layered with Color OS 11.1 skin on top.
The connectivity aspects are standard here. The device comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The handset offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The unit gets its fuel from a 4,310 mAh battery unit which supports a 30W VOOC flash charge.
Oppo A94 Price And Sale Details
The Oppo A94 carries around a $299 price tag in the UAE (approx Rs. 21,000). Oppo hasn't revealed the A94's launch timeline for India and other markets as of now. But, the device might make its debut in the remaining regions soon.
