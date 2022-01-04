Oppo A96 5G Leaked Images Show It Design; Dual-Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is expected to bring the successor of the Oppo A95 5G dubbed the A96 5G soon. There is no official word regarding the upcoming Oppo A96 5G as of now. The leaked images of the phone have surfaced online, revealing its design in full glory. However, the features of the phone are still under wraps.

Oppo A96 5G Design Revealed

The leaked images of the Oppo A96 5G come to the light by tipster Evan Blass (via MySmartPrice). Going by the leaked images, the Oppo A96 5G will be available in three color options - Pink, Black, and a Gradient Blue. At the top left corner of the front panel, the device is spotted with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor.

The phone is also seen with a flat display with thin bezels around it. The SIM tray and the volume keys will be on the left edge, while the power button will be placed on the right edge of the device. On the other hand, the Oppo A96 5G will have a dual-camera system along with an LED flash which is placed into a rectangular camera module at the rear panel.

Apart from this nothing is known about the upcoming Oppo A96 5G. We expect more info will come surface in the coming days. Also, the tipster did not reveal anything regarding launch details.

Oppo A96 5G: How Is It Different From Oppo A95 5G?

Since we do not have any features of the successor Oppo A96 5G, so, cannot comment at this moment. The leaked images have confirmed it will flaunt a completely different camera system at the rear panel. So, there is a chance Oppo might also bring some upgrades over the predecessor Oppo A95 5G.

To recall, the Oppo A95 5G was launched back in April last year in China. In terms of features, the device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

It has also the same punch-hole design for the selfie camera sensor. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor paired with 8GB LPDDER4x RAM and up to 256GB storage capacity. Other features include a 48MP triple-camera system, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,310 mAh battery with 30W VOOV Flash Charge support.

Oppo A96 5G: Coming To India?

Oppo did not bring the precursor Oppo A95 5G in the country. So, it remains to be seen whether the successor will make its way to India or not. Besides, Oppo is now prepping up to launch the Oppo Reno7 series in India. Recently, the India launch timeline of the Oppo Reno7 series has been revealed online.

The Reno7 series is expected to be launched by the end of this month or early in February in the country. However, Oppo is said to bring only two models - the standard Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro in the Indian market, while the Oppo Reno7 SE might not arrive.

