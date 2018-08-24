Oppo AX5 hands-on images, specifications and design leak

It looks like Oppo is not going to cease introducing new phones even after the launch of a slew of smartphones including the F9, F9 Pro, R17 and R17 Pro. Fresh reports have tipped that the company is prepping a new smartphone allegedly dubbed Oppo AX5. We have seen several reports regarding this smartphone of late and now it has appeared on certification websites revealing some juicy details.

In a recent development, the folks at hometop.in have managed to get their hands on the smartphone. And, the report has revealed a slew of hands-on images and banners of the smartphone showing its design from all angles. Let's take a look at the details from here.

Oppo AX5 hands-on images

Oppo has released a handful of smartphones with a display notch and it looks like this one will also join the category. As seen in the images here, there is a notch on top of the display to house the selfie camera, earpiece and sensors. There appears to be a glass back with dual rear cameras as well as LED flash at the top left corner. Similar to the Realme 1, this one appears to miss out on a fingerprint sensor.

Specifications and features

The report sheds light on the specifications and features of the smartphone. Going by the same, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.2-inch In-Cell IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 10-point multi-touch. The device appears to flaunt slim bezels and offer an ample screen space.

At its rear, there are dual cameras comprising 13MP and 2MP sensors stacked horizontally with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. Up front, it looks like the smartphone will have an 8MP selfie camera. Under its hood, the AX5 is expected to employ a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

For connectivity, it looks like there will be a 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB 2.0 port instead of a Type-C port. The other goodies are said to include Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1 and a 4230mAh battery.

Given that the Oppo sub-brand Realme is all set to unveil the Realme 2 on August 28 with a 4230mAh battery, there are expectations that the AX5 could be a variant of the device.