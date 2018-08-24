ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oppo AX5 hands-on images, specifications and design leak

Here’s another upcoming smartphone from Oppo.

By:

Related Articles

    It looks like Oppo is not going to cease introducing new phones even after the launch of a slew of smartphones including the F9, F9 Pro, R17 and R17 Pro. Fresh reports have tipped that the company is prepping a new smartphone allegedly dubbed Oppo AX5. We have seen several reports regarding this smartphone of late and now it has appeared on certification websites revealing some juicy details.

    Oppo AX5 hands-on images, specifications and design leak

    In a recent development, the folks at hometop.in have managed to get their hands on the smartphone. And, the report has revealed a slew of hands-on images and banners of the smartphone showing its design from all angles. Let's take a look at the details from here.

    Oppo AX5 hands-on images

    Oppo has released a handful of smartphones with a display notch and it looks like this one will also join the category. As seen in the images here, there is a notch on top of the display to house the selfie camera, earpiece and sensors. There appears to be a glass back with dual rear cameras as well as LED flash at the top left corner. Similar to the Realme 1, this one appears to miss out on a fingerprint sensor.

    Specifications and features

    The report sheds light on the specifications and features of the smartphone. Going by the same, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.2-inch In-Cell IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 10-point multi-touch. The device appears to flaunt slim bezels and offer an ample screen space.

    At its rear, there are dual cameras comprising 13MP and 2MP sensors stacked horizontally with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. Up front, it looks like the smartphone will have an 8MP selfie camera. Under its hood, the AX5 is expected to employ a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

    For connectivity, it looks like there will be a 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB 2.0 port instead of a Type-C port. The other goodies are said to include Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1 and a 4230mAh battery.

    Given that the Oppo sub-brand Realme is all set to unveil the Realme 2 on August 28 with a 4230mAh battery, there are expectations that the AX5 could be a variant of the device.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue