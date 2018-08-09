Oppo confirms F9 global launch for August 15 with VOOC Flash charge and gradient colors

Oppo confirmed that it is going to launch its F9 smartphone in Vietnam on August 15, and Oppo India confirmed that the F9 Pro smartphone will see the India launch on August 21. Now the smartphone maker has announced that the F9 will also see a launch in the Philippines on August 15. The company has highlighted the VOOC Flash charge, gradient colors and Waterdrop Screen design of the smartphone.

VOOC Flash Charge uses a low voltage fast charging technology to deliver quick charging. It is capable of achieving a charging speed of 4 times faster than the conventional 5V/1A charging technology. Oppo VOOC comes with five layers of protection from charging adapter to a smartphone.

We already know that the Oppo F9 will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset just like its predecessor, the Oppo F7. The smartphone will flaunt a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a smaller notch as seen on the Essential phone. The device is expected to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space which can be expanded via microSD card.

On the optical front, the upcoming Oppo smartphone might feature a dual-camera setup with the combination of 16MP and 2MP sensors with a f/1.85 aperture along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone is said to house a 25MP selfie camera with AI features.

The Oppo F9 is expected to be fueled by a 3500mAh non-removable battery with VOOC flash charging technology. It is also expected to run Android Oreo topped with the company's ColorOS 5.2 Google has released its latest Android version Pie so we can safely expect the device to get the Android P update anytime soon.

OPPO F9 comes with a gradient color design, this will be the first in the F series. The smartphone will be available in Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple color option.