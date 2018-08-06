ENGLISH

Oppo F9 key specifications hit the web ahead of August 15 launch

Oppo F9 specs have been leaked!

    Oppo F9 and F9 Pro are the upcoming smartphones from the company that is all set to be launched sometime in the next few days. We have already come across several teasers from the company regarding these smartphones. However, the key specifications remained unknown until now.

    Now, as per a report by Android Pure, the major specifications of the Oppo F9 have hit the web. From the leaked spec sheet, it looks like the device will be a selfie-centric mid-range smartphone. Notably, the report reveals the details of the F9 and none about the F9 Pro.

    Oppo F9 leaked specifications

    According to the leaked spec sheet as seen above, the Oppo F9 might arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset just like its predecessor, the Oppo F7. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a smaller notch as seen on the Essential phone. The device is believed to be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with support for additional storage.

    For imaging, the upcoming Oppo smartphone might flaunt a dual-camera setup with 16MP and 2MP sensors with f/1.85 aperture. Up front, it is said to make use of a 25MP selfie camera with AI features.

    From the leaked spec sheet, it looks like the Oppo F9 might run Android Oreo topped with the company's ColorOS 5.2 We can expect the device to get the Android P update anytime soon. We say so as Android P is all set to be launched on August 20.

    Oppo F9 design and colors

    One of the earlier reports citing teasers shared by the company tipped that the Oppo F9 might be launched in two color variants - Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue. The teasers and leaked hands-on images revealed the Oppo signature diamond cut design at the rear. The smartphone appears to have a dual-camera setup with the two lenses positioned horizontally at the top left corner. An oval-shaped fingerprint sensor is seen at the rear of the smartphone with the Oppo branding beneath it.

    Oppo F9 Pro teaser

    From a previous official teaser, the Oppo F9 Pro is believed to be launched soon in India. A teaser hinted that the Pro variant will arrive with the VOOC flash charging technology. It is expected that the F9 and F9 Pro will be announced on August 15 but we are yet to know the official launch date in India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 7:26 [IST]
