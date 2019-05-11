Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant gets listed on Amazon India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo appears to have quietly launched the 128GB variant of its pop-up selfie camera smartphone.

Oppo F11 Pro is one of the mid-range smartphones with a pop-up selfie camera module in the country. This smartphone carries several highlights include a tall display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and dual cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor. It also runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6 along with HyperBoost feature to speed up the performance.

This Oppo smartphone was launched in India in March this year with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space for a price tag of Rs. 24,990. Now, it looks like the high-end variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space as been launched in the country. Notably, it is listed in two color options - Thunder Black and Aurora Green.

While there is no official confirmation from Oppo, this variant is up for sale via Amazon India for Rs. 25,990. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 14,400 exchange discount. Well, the 128GB variant of Oppo F11 Pro is listed by a seller named Appario Retail, which is the same seller as the 64GB variant making us believe that it is a genuine listing. We can expect a confirmation from Oppo regarding this pretty soon.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

Oppo F11 Pro bestows a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

At the rear, there are dual cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.79 and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with a similar aperture. Notably, this smartphone comes with attractive camera features such as Dazzle Color Mode and Ultra Night Mode. While it is packed with standard connectivity features similar to other smartphones in the market, it gets the power from a capacious 4000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.