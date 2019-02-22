ENGLISH

    Oppo F11 Pro to arrive on the 5th of March: Share low-light potrait pic to win an invite

    Oppo F11 Pro is the first smartphone from Oppo with a popup selfie camera

    By
    |

    Oppo is ready to go head to head with Vivo by launching the Oppo F11 Pro in India, which is the first smartphone from the company with a popup selfie camera. Oppo India has now officially confirmed that the Oppo F11 Pro will be unveiled in India on the 5th of March 2019.

    Oppo F11 Pro to arrive on the 5th of March

     

    The Oppo F11 Pro will be unveiled on the 5th of March 2019 in Mumbai. Oppo India has also launched a new campaign, where the company is offering invites to the select individuals who post portrait photos taken in the low-light condition with the hashtag #OppoF11Pro.

    Oppo F11 Pro speculated specifications

    The Oppo F11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a no notch, no bezel design. The smartphone is expected to run on the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    The smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera sensor, which can take 12 MP images using pixel binning technology and a 5 MP depth sensor to improve the portrait effects. The major highlight of the Oppo F11 Pro is the rising or the popup selfie camera with high-resolution selfie sensor, offering crisp selfies even in the low-light conditions.

    The Oppo F11 Pro will offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with support for memory expansion via micro SD card slot.

     

    The device is speculated to come with a big battery with support for VOOC charging 3.0 technology, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes. Lastly, the smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo or Android 9 Pie with custom ColorOS skin on top. Considering the features and specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro is expected to cost anywhere around Rs 25,000.

    Read More About: oppo f11 pro oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
