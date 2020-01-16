Oppo F15 Launched In India With 48MP Quad Rear Cameras: Price, Sale And Offers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After many rumors and speculations, Oppo F15 has been announced in India. The latest offering in the F series comes with a stunning design and doesn't compromise on specifications. As per Oppo, this is an ideal smartphone for young users who like to flaunt a laser light-reflective back cover.

This new Oppo smartphone comes with a quad-camera module at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor. The other highlights of the device include dedicated dual SIM card slots, a dedicated microSD card slot, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F15 Price, Offers

Oppo F15 has been launched in two color options - Unicorn White and Lightning Black. It is priced at Rs. 19,990 and will be up for pre-order via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores from today and the sale will debut on January 24.

Detailing on the launch offers, the Oppo F15 buyers will get 5% cashback on using HDFC debit or credit card EMI and consumer loans, 5% cashback on using ICICI or YES Bank credit or debit card EMI, 100% additional data for Jio users, and 0% downpayment options for Bajaj Finserv.

Oppo F15 Specifications

Oppo F15 bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor based on the 12nm process along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with support for up to 256GB of expandable storage.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.1, the Oppo smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor touted to unlock the device in just 0.32 seconds, which is 45% faster than the sensor in its predecessors. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For imaging, the Oppo F15 has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash, an 8MP secondary sensor with 3cm macro lens and f/2.25 aperture, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP mono sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

A 4000mAh battery fuels the Oppo F15 along with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support. It is claimed that this fast-charging tech can charge the device up to 50% in 30 minutes.

What We Think

Given that the Oppo F15 is priced at Rs. 19,990, we believe that it is one of the best smartphones in the market under Rs. 20,000 to arrive with a stunning design, quad-camera module, powerful hardware, etc. It will face competition against devices such as the newly launched Vivo V17, Realme 5i, etc.

