Oppo F15 Set To launch Today In India: How To Watch The Live Stream News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo is all set to launch its first smartphone of 2020 - the Oppo F15 today (January 16) in India. The company has been advertising the smartphone for quite a while. According to the invites, the launch event is going to kick off at 12 PM in New Delhi. Oppo is also live-streaming the entire event for those who are unable to make it to the launch event. Here's how you can watch the live event.

Oppo F15 India Launch: How To Watch Livestream

The company is going to broadcast the launch event of Oppo F15 on its official YouTube account. Besides, the company is also doing a live stream on its official Facebook handle. You can also catch the live stream from the link embedded below.

Besides, you can also set a reminder on the video link so that you won't miss the launch event. You will receive a notification a few minutes before the live stream. Do note that the live stream will start at 12 PM.

Oppo F15 launch ExpectedPrice And Specification

So far the company has confirmed some specifications about the phone and also listed on Amazon India website. The landing page suggests that Oppo F15 will be exclusively available on Amazon. It also revealed that the smartphone will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Amazon listing also clears that the Oppo F15 will sport a quad-camera setup with 48MP primary sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner which is capable of unlocking the device in 0.32 seconds. The smartphone will also arrive with VOOC flash charge 3.0 support, the company claims that it will deliver 2 hours of talk time with a 5-minute charge.

The company has also teased that the smartphone is 7.9mm thick and weighs around 172 grams. Oppo Twitter teaser revealed that the phone will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery.

Looking at the specification of the smartphone it has been expected that the Oppo F15 will launch with a price point of under Rs. 20,000. Let's see at what price the company is going to launch the device.

