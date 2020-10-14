Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Confirmed To Launch In India On October 19 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last month Oppo announced the MS Dhoni Galactic Blue Edition of its Reno 4 Pro. Now, the company is all set to launch the Diwali Edition of its Oppo F17 Pro in India on October 19. The Oppo F17 Pro made its debut in India in September alongside the Oppo F17. The features of Diwali Edition will be similar to the regular model. However, we might see some color changes on the handset to match the festive vibes. Previously, we have seen the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition with 'MS Dhoni' branding and his signature.

Coming to the price, the regular Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition will come at the same price tag or not. The regular Oppo F17 Pro is available in the country in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White color options.

Oppo F17 Pro: Features

Running Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top, the Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and the 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Oppo F17 Pro offers a quad-camera setup at the back panel consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, two 2MP sensors. At the front, it features a dual selfie camera setup including a 16MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Other goodies of the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,015 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. Lastly, the phone measures 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.48mm dimensions and weighs 164 grams.

