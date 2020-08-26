Oppo F17 Series India Launch Set For September 2: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo F17 series in India on September 2. The series comprises two handsets - the Oppo F17 and the F17 Pro. The company has been teasing its launch for quite some time. Now, the company has finally announced it officially and the launch event will take place at 7 PM on September 2. The Oppo F17 Pro is also touted to arrive as the 'sleekest phone of 2020'.

Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Expected Price

The company did not reveal the exact price of both handsets. However, the company hints the Oppo F17 Pro will come under Rs. 25,000, while the price of the Oppo F17 will be slightly lower than the price of the Pro variant.

Oppo F17 Details

The Oppo F17 is said to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it is expected to get power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is likely to pack a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W fast charging technology. On the software front, it might run on Android 10 OS.

In terms of optics, the handset will offer a quad rear camera setup which includes a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensor and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, it will pack a 16MP sensor. The smartphone is said to offer three color options namely Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver.

Oppo F17 Pro Details

In terms of display, the F17 Pro will offer a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. It will measure 7.48mm in thickness and weigh 164 grams. The device will also pack a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It is expected to pack an in-display fingerprint scanner. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the handset is likely to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset.

The company already mentioned the camera details of the F17 Pro. It will also pack a quad-camera setup at the back which will include a 48MP main sensor. It will get a 16MP selfie camera. The camera features will also include AI Super Clear Portrait, AI Super Night Portrait, and more. It is also expected to come in three color options including Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

Best Mobiles in India