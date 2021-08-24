Oppo F19s Special Edition India Launch Tipped: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo could launch a special edition of the F19 smartphone dubbed Oppo F19s in India. The upcoming handset will sit with the Oppo F19, F19 Pro, and the F19 Pro+ smartphones. The latest report has revealed the launch timeline of the upcoming Oppo F19s smartphone. However, there is no official word on this.

Oppo F19s Launching Soon In India

The info comes out via 91mobiles and the publication has learned from industry sources that the upcoming Oppo F19s will be a special edition phone. It could launch around the upcoming festive season in India. Apart from this, the report has not shared any details.

Oppo F19s: What To Expect?

As the name suggests, we expect the upcoming Oppo F19s could offer similar features and price tag as the standard Oppo F19. To recall, the Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of default storage that also supports additional storage expansion via microSD card.

Moreover, the smartphone runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The imaging department is handled by a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie camera. Other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, the standard Oppo F19 is currently selling at Rs. 18,990 in the country. Given that, we expect the upcoming Oppo F19s might fall under Rs. 20,000 segment.

What We Think

If Oppo truly launches this special edition, there is nothing surprising. To recall, the brand launched the Diwali Edition of the Oppo F17 Pro last year during the Diwali festival. So, the brand might have the same plan this year as well. However, Oppo is yet to confirm this. We will suggest our readers to take this as speculations until official info comes out.

