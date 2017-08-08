Oppo F3 Red color variant launching on August 12

It seems like the Oppo F3 is getting a new paint job. Oppo announced on its official Facebook page that a new Red variant of its F3 is coming on August 12.

The launch of the Red variant will coincide with the opening of a new Oppo concept store in the Philippines. As of now, the company has not revealed the pricing details of the smartphone. While we are not so sure, it might carry a higher price tag than the standard Oppo F3 variants. Besides this, a Rose Gold color variant of the smartphone was just launched in India.

The Rose Gold Oppo F3 is also sold at same price as it was originally launched for Rs. 19,990. To remind you, the Oppo F3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The display is further covered by a 2.5D curved glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek MT6750T that is topped with Mali T86-MP2. The Oppo F3 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, which is expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Being a camera centric phone, it comes with front dual cameras. There is one 16MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. The camera app has a built-in Smart Facial Recognition feature that notifies users to switch to 'Group Selfie' mode if there are more than three people in the frame.

Likewise, the Oppo F3 features a 13MP camera with Dual PDAF, flash and full HD 1080p video recording.

To keep the lights on, the device packs a 3,200mAh non-removable battery unit. As for software, the smartphone runs on Oppo's own ColorUI 3.0 that is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Oppo F3's connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano + Nano), 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB.

In addition, it features a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset measures 153.3×75.2×7.3mm and weighs about 153 grams.