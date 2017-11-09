Oppo F5 sale debuts online at Rs. 19,990: Are you buying it?

Last week, Oppo added another selfie-centric smartphone to its portfolio with the launch of the Oppo F5. The device comes in two variants and is priced starting from Rs. 19,990. The Oppo F5 is the sequel to the Oppo F3 that was launched earlier this year.

At the time of launch, it was announced that the Oppo F5 will go on sale starting from November 9 and was listed for pre-order right from the launch date. As announced, the device will be available online via Amazon India and Flipkart and via the offline channels as well from today.

There are several launch offers those are provided by the online retailers and the Oppo F5 buyers will be able to benefit from these. Let's take a look at the variants, specifications and offers of the Oppo F5 from here.

Two variants available The Oppo F5 has been launched in two variants. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity and is priced at Rs. 19,990 and the high-end variant called Oppo F5 6GB has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 24,990. In the today's sale, only the base model will be available in both Gold and Black color options. Launch offers Flipkart is selling the Oppo F5 with no cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 1,666 per month. Also, the buyers can get up to Rs. 18,500 discount on the Oppo F5 on trading it their old smartphone. In addition to this, on using the Axis Bank Buzz credit card, the buyers can avail another 5% discount on their purchase. When it comes to Amazon India, the online retailer is providing no cost EMI on major credit cards and the EMI starts from Rs. 950 per month. Also, Amazon provides a 10-day replacement guarantee and up to Rs. 9,601 discount on choosing to exchange an old smartphone. AI selfie camera is the highlight The Oppo F5 carries the credits of being the first smartphone to feature the AI beauty recognition technology along with the selfie camera. There is a 20MP front-facer that uses the AI technology and this is claimed to scan 200 facial recognition spots to enhance the beauty of the selfie shots. The AI technology can also provide bokeh effect and the company claims that the technology can detect the skin tone, skin color, age and gender of the subjects in order to adjust the beauty settings making the picture a perfect one. Oppo F5’s bezel-less display is another notable aspect The Oppo F5 is also the first one from the company to feature a bezel-less display. The device boasts of a 6-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone features a metal unibody design and narrow bezels around the display. Oppo F5 specs In the hardware front, the Oppo F5 makes use of a MediaTek MT6737T processor and there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB expandable storage. The device has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, dual SIM support and other standard features. The device boots ColorOS 3.1 topped with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. A 3200mAh battery powers the device from within rendering it enough backup.