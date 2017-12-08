Oppo F5 Youth with 18:9 display launched at Rs. 16,990; sale debuts today

Oppo announced the bezel-less selfie-centric smartphone, the Oppo F5 Youth in India in November for Rs. 19,990. Back then, it was revealed that the device will be accompanied by the Oppo F5 6GB and Oppo F5 Youth variants as well.

The Oppo F5 Youth was unveiled recently in the Philippines as a watered-down variant of the Oppo F5. As assured, the company has launched this smartphone in India pricing it at Rs. 16,990. The sale will debut from today via both offline and online stores all over the country. Having said that, it features a relatively lower RAM and camera specifications while retaining the other specs of the Oppo F5.

Detailing on the specifications, the Oppo F5 Youth boasts of a 6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 processor that is teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat topped with ColorOS 3.2.

On the imaging front, the Oppo F5 Youth arrives with a 13MP main camera at the rear accompanied with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. Up front, the smartphone is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera that has f/2.0 aperture and the AI based beautification feature as seen in the Oppo F5. Also, there is face unlock feature on board. The AI feature in the camera can detect the subject's age, gender and skin tone and adjust the photos to get a perfect looking selfie.

The full-screen design of the smartphone has resulted in the positioning of the fingerprint sensor at the rear of the device. The connectivity aspects of the smartphone are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual SIM support. The Oppo F5 Youth gets the power from a 3200mAh battery that comes with the VOOC fast charging capability.