Oppo F5 Youth with AI selfie camera coming to India on December 8

Back in November, Oppo launched the Oppo F5 smartphone priced at Rs. 19,990. During the launch, it was announced that there will be a 6GB RAM variant that was later launched at Rs. 24,990.

Besides these two models, the company also has a third variant called Oppo F5 Youth that was claimed to be made available in India this month. This device was launched in the Chinese market in the last week with a full-screen design. Now, it has been officially confirmed by Oppo via its Twitter handle that the Oppo F5 Youth will be launched in India on December 8.

The company is yet to reveal further details about the Oppo F5 Youth such as its pricing and availability details.

When it comes to the specifications, the Oppo F5 Youth has slightly different specs than the other two models. The device retains the same metal build as seen in the Oppo F5 and Oppo F5 6GB. The display is a 6-inch FullView LTPS panel with FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, the device employs an octa-core MediaTek MT6763T processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microsD card.

The imaging aspects of the Oppo F5 Youth include a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Similar to the 20MP selfie camera on the other models in the Oppo F5 lineup, the 16MP selfie camera on this one has AI capabilities for better selfies.

The connectivity options on board the Oppo F5 Youth include 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, and other standard aspects. The other goodies of the device are a 3200mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat based on ColorOS 3.2.

Notably, the Oppo F5 Youth is believed to feature the Face Unlock facial recognition technology seen in the other two smartphones. Having said that, there are expectations that this one might be priced at Rs. 16,990 and available across the online and offline channels as well.