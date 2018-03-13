Oppo F7 official poster confirms 25MP AI selfie camera

Oppo F5, which is the first smartphone to feature an AI-powered selfie camera is four months old and the company is gearing up to come up with its successor - the Oppo F7. According to the previous reports, the Oppo F7 is believed to be unveiled in India on March 26 with a full-screen design as seen on the F5.

The Oppo F7 is also rumored to feature a display notch similar to the one on the iPhone X. One of the leaked renders of the smartphone tips at the display notch. Moreover, the same has also been confirmed by an official teaser that was posted by Oppo Mobile India on its Twitter handle.

Now, there seems to be an official confirmation on the selfie camera of the upcoming smartphone. A new leaked promotional poster from Oppo leaked via Slashleaks shows the banner of Oppo placed in an undisclosed location in India. The banner confirms that the Oppo F7 could feature a 25MP AI-powered selfie camera.

Notably, the Oppo F5 came with a selfie camera that uses artificial intelligence to understand the subject's age, gender, skin tone and skin color and adjusts the same for a perfect looking selfie shot. Likewise, the Oppo F7 will also feature an AI-powered selfie camera that with 25MP resolution, thereby taking the selfie camera capabilities to the next level.

As mentioned above, the Oppo F7 is believed to be unveiled in India on March 26. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.09%. It is believed that the upcoming Oppo smartphone might arrive with a MediaTek chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory capacity. The device with a 25MP AI-powered selfie camera is said to feature real-time HDR, augmented reality stickers, and enhanced beauty mode.