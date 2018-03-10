Oppo F7 with display notch teased ahead of March 26 launch

Just a couple of days back we came across a leaked image of the alleged Oppo F7 likely to be launched in India later this month. Now, we have come official confirmation regarding this smartphone. Oppo has taken to Twitter to tease the upcoming flagship smartphone in India alleged to be the successor to the Oppo F5, which was launched in November last year.

Oppo India has posted a teaser of the Oppo F7 on Twitter. The image that accompanies the tweet shows the display notch similar to the one we saw on the Apple iPhone X. Also, the teaser shows the slim bezels at the sides, top and bottom, though the bottom bezel is a little wider than the rest. The design appears to be almost similar to the Oppo R15, slated to be unveiled in the company's home market China later this month.

In addition to the image, the caption of the tweet tips that the company is teasing its new brand ambassador, cricketer Hardik Pandya. The company is asking fans to guess who is the new ambassador to endorse the brand.

While the tweet does not reveal any further information regarding the Oppo F7, the company had posted a tweet earlier the same day with the launch date as March 26. However, Oppo Mobile India removed the tweet immediately and came up with another tweet that does not mention anything about the launch date.

As mentioned earlier, a recent report shed light on some of the key specifications of the Oppo F7. The report was also accompanied by a render of the smartphone. The display notch at the top center, a bezel-less display, and a 3.5mm audio jack was clearly visible in this render. The report further added that the Oppo F7 might arrive with a tall 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.09%.

Being the successor to the Oppo F5, this one is said to feature a 25MP selfie camera at the front with inbuilt AI capabilities such as AR stickers, enhanced beauty mode, real-time HDR and more. The smartphone is believed to arrive in red color as well as the render shows it.