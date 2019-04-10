Oppo F9 Pro receives a price cut of Rs. 2,000; now available for Rs. 17,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo F9 Pro gets the third price cut since its launch.

Oppo F9 Pro has got its price cut in India for the third time. The smartphone was launched in the country back in August last year for Rs. 23,990 and is now available for as low as Rs. 17,990. The highlights of the device include the waterdrop notch, 25MP selfie camera and the presence of VOOC fast charging support.

Oppo F9 Pro price cut

The price cut information was reported by the popular Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The tweet reported that the price cut is applicable on the offline purchases. Besides this, the Oppo F9 Pro is listed for the new pricing of Rs. 17,990 via online retailers including Paytm Mall, Flipkart and Amazon India. The device is available in three stunning colors - Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. And, the online channels offer attractive exchange discount and no cost EMI payment as well.

Previous price cuts

Oppo launched the F9 Pro in India for Rs. 23,990. The device received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 back in December last year taking it to Rs. 21,990. Again, it received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in February this year bringing it to Rs. 19,990. After the recent price cut, the device is available at Rs. 17,990, which is Rs. 6,000 lower than its launch price.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

Oppo F9 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. This Oppo smartphone bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Internally, the device gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. It flaunts two rear cameras - a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The device is available in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The connectivity options 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, microUSB, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated microSD card slot and dual SIM support. The device is fueled by a 3500mAh battery with VOOC fast charging.