Oppo Find N2 Flip India Launch Tipped: Leaked Posters Intended To Hint About Arrival? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip in China back in December 2022. The innovative and premium clamshell, foldable Android smartphone was subsequently spotted on multiple certification websites, hinting the Chinese smartphone company is gearing up for the international launch of the Find N2 Flip. The promotional material for the smartphone's global launch had leaked recently. It appears the smartphone could soon challenge the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 in India.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Could Launch In India This Month

Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip last year on Oppo INNO Day, but there has been no update about the international launch of the premium clamshell foldable Android smartphone. The Find N2 Flip debuted with the Oppo Find N2, a foldable smartphone that unfolds to offer a tablet-like screen.

The Oppo Find N2 might not launch outside China. However, recently leaked Oppo Find N2 Flip's marketing images strongly suggested the device will launch in international markets. Now a tipster has claimed the Oppo Find N2 Flip will launch in India this February.

Oppo find N2 flip is launching in February, 2023 in India. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 3, 2023

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was rumored to make its international debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 event. In other words, Oppo could launch the smartphone in India on the same day it announces the availability of the device in other parts of the world.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Variant Specifications, Features

The OPPO Find N2 Flip global variant could share a lot of similarities with its China-only model. However, Oppo could make some cosmetic changes.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There's a hole-punch cutout at the top center for the 32MP front camera.

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global pic.twitter.com/jsue4QZ7SI — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 26, 2023

The clamshell smartphone has an always-exposed 3.26-inch HD+ OLED secondary display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Incidentally, this outer display is nearly double that of the rival Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch screen.

Oppo has placed a dual camera setup next to the outer screen, which is accompanied by an LED flash module. There's a 50MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The primary camera setup supports 4K HDR Video recording.

The global variant of the Oppo Find N2 Flip will have a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It should have a 4300mAh battery. Oppo is expected to include a 44W fast charger within the retail packing of the smartphone.

The Find N2 Flip weighs about 191 grams and measures 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.45mm when unfolded. When folded the Find N2 Flip measures just 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02mm. The leaked posters have indicated the smartphone will be available globally in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colors. The price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip India variant, however, remains a mystery.

Best Mobiles in India