Oppo Find X now up for pre-order exclusively via Flipkart

Oppo has recently launched it premium notch-less and bezel-less smartphone Find X in India. Now the flagship is available for preorders from e-commerce website Flipkart and on Oppo's official website. The company launched the smartphone back in June at a global event in Paris, and make its way to India last month.

Oppo Find X comes with a unique design with zero bezels on the display. The smartphone manages to stand alone by delivering a completely new design and ditching the notch trend. To avoid the notch design the flagship uses a motorized assembly to hide the camera mechanism. It has a highest screen-to-body ratio with dual-curved edge screen.

Oppo Find X Price and Offers

In India, the Oppo Find X comes with a price tag of Rs 59,990. The smartphone will be available in Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue color options. On Flipkart, the handset is offered with up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange. Buyers can also purchase the phone on EMIs starting at Rs 1,993 per month.

Flipkart is also offering a gift voucher of worth Rs 3,000 to those who pre-order the device. Moreover, the customer can also avail No Cost EMI using their credit cards, some selected buyers can also get EMI option on their HDFC debit card.

Oppo Find X Specifications and Features

The Oppo Find X sports a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera-setup on the rear with the combination of the 16MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 20MP secondary sensor with a f/2.2 aperture along with an LED flash. On the front, the selfie camera comes with a 25MP sensor with AI beautification and 3D emojis like the iPhone X.

On the connectivity front, the Oppo Find X include dual SIM card slots, global LTE bands support, and a USB Type-C port. However, the smartphone misses out on a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Find X is fueled by a 3730mAh battery with Super VOOC charging technology. The company claims that the new fast-charging technology is capable of charging the device from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes. The handset run on Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Color OS 5.1.