Oppo Find X2 Confirmed To Launch With World's Fastest 65W Super VOOC Charging News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone - the Oppo Find X2 in the first quarter of 2020. Now, ahead of the official launch, the Vice President of the company has shared a new piece of information about the phone which claims that the Find X2 will be launched with support for 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology.

Shen Yiren, Vice Present of Oppo has confirmed that the smartphone is coming with a 65W SuperVOOC Flash charging support. This is going to be the fastest charging technology so far available in the smartphone segment which is going to be available commercially.

With the inclusion of the 65W SuperVOOC fast charging Find X2 is going to become the world's first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Earlier, the company launched the Oppo Reno Ace with the same technology which was said to fuel a 4,000 mAh battery in only 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that the Oppo Find X2 will flaunt an AMOLED display with 2K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, it also features dual-mode 5G with SA and NSA. According to the reports, the smartphone battery is said to be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery. As per the report, the Oppo Find X2 is expected 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels.

In the previous leak, the company has also claimed that the upcoming smartphone will arrive with the latest Sony image sensor. Reports also suggest that the company has joined hands with Sony to develop Sony IMX689 camera sensors for Oppo Find X2.

On the camera part, the Find X2 is said to feature Sony IMX689 which is going to be the first all-pixel omni-directional focusing technology. The smartphone is said to sport a 48MP primary camera with 1/1.3-inch sensor size. This is going to be larger than the IMX600 lens which is equipped on Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The smartphone is said to launch with the triple camera setup.

Source

Best Mobiles in India