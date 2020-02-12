Oppo Find X2 Leaked Image Confirms Vertical Triple-Rear Camera Module News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is preparing to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone called the Find X2 on February 22. The Chinese manufacturer had also sent out the media invites for the launch event which will be taking place in Barcelona, Spain. Ahead of the official unveiling, the key features of the device are making splashes via leaks online. In the latest developments, the real-life image of the device has surfaced over-the-web.

The new leaked real-life images of the Oppo Find X2 shows the back panel of the handset. The device can be seen sporting three cameras that are aligned in a vertical position on the top-left. The renders of the device had surfaced online last week itself where the device's fascia, as well as the rear panel, was tipped. The previous render also indicated a triple-rear camera module.

The leaked live image doesn't reveal the camera specifications. However, the primary sensor which is in square-shape is speculated to be a periscope telephoto sensor. The handset has been earlier leaked with a 48MP Sony IMX689 Omni-directional sensor.

The primary sensor could be aligned with a 13MP telephoto sensor with a 5x hybrid zoom and a Sony IMX708 ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Oppo Find X2 is said to debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G network connectivity.

It might be launched with a 6.5-inch curved display with 1440 x 3168 pixels QHD+ resolution. It is said to be a 120Hz panel which is currently being offered by the Asus ROG Phone II and the Poco X2 only.

The front panel is said to feature a 32MP Sony IMX616 camera to click selfies and for video calling. The battery capacity of the device is undisclosed, however, it is confirmed to launch with 50W wireless and 65W Super VOOC flash charging technology.

