Oppo Find X2 Set To Debut On February 22: Expected Specifications And Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's upcoming flagship smartphone - the Find X2 is all set to debut this month. Oppo has reportedly started sending out for its launch event which is scheduled for just a day before the MWC 2020, i.e, February 22, 2020. The Oppo Find X2 launch event will be taking place in Barcelona, Spain.

Oppo Find X2 Expected Specifications And Features

The device will be debuting as a successor to the Oppo Find X and will be equipped with some top-of-the-line hardware. The device is said to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The processor is said to be paired with a Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity.

This makes it the first Oppo smartphone enabled with 5G. Previous leaks have suggested support for both dual-mode 5G with SA and NSA.The device is expected to arrive with Android 10 OS with Color OS 7 skin overlay.

One of the other major highlights of this device is said to be the 120Hz display. The device has been tipped to sport a 6.5-inch curved display with 1440 x 3168 pixels QHD+ resolution. The smartphone is speculated to feature three cameras at the rear housing a 48MP primary sensor which will be the first Omni-directional autofocus sensor. Also, this could be a Sony IMX689 sensor.

Other cameras are likely a 13MP telephoto lens with a 5x hybrid zoom and a Sony IMX708 ultra-wide-angle sensor. Upfront, the Oppo Find X2 is likely to feature a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor to click selfies. While the battery capacity is unknown, the device is confirmed to support 50W wireless charging and 65W Super VOOC flash charging technology.

via

Best Mobiles in India