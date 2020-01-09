Oppo Find X2 Confirmed To Come Void Of Under-Display Camera Tech News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Within just a week in the year 2020, the leaks surrounding the upcoming smartphones have started pouring in. Oppo's upcoming flagship smartphone called the Oppo Find X2 has also made it to the rumor mill. The device has been leaked in the past featuring an under-display camera technology. However, it seems that Oppo has some other plans in store for the masses.

Oppo Find X2 Camera Technology Details

The Oppo Find X2 will be launched as a successor to the Find X and was tipped to feature an in-display camera instead of a pop-up selfie camera like its predecessor. Now, Brian Shen, Oppo's Vice President took to Twitter to confirm the absence of this unique feature on its next flagship smartphone.

Considering the obstacles of making a smartphone mass production ready, it's unlikely we will see an under-screen camera in #OPPOFindX2, as many have asked. — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) January 7, 2020

The tweet shared by Shen suggests the obstacles in making a smartphone mass production-ready one of the major reasons. Notably, the Find X2 has been tipped to launch in the Q1 2020. And the Chinese brands don't seem to have developed the in-display camera technology completely. Therefore, an Oppo smartphone with this technology might apparently go official in late 2020.

The tweet doesn't reveal any plans by the company as to what kind of front camera setup the Find X2 will offer. Considering its predecessor was launched with a motorized camera setup we can see a similar module.

But, we have seen the company ditching the unique shark-fin pop-up camera on the Reno 3. And with the majority of brands shifting towards a punch-hole setup, the Oppo Find X2 shouldn't be left behind. It would be interesting to see what kind of selfie camera technology Oppo will use on its upcoming premium handset.

The leaks in the past have suggested a Snapdragon 865 processor from Qualcomm which comes with an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. While the battery capacity is undisclosed, the device has been tipped to feature a 65W fast charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India